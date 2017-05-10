MPs demand Gudyanga dismissal

Share this article:

HARARE - African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) has demanded the dismissal of Mines ministry permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga over his alleged corrupt activities in the diamond sector.

This comes after Parliament’s Mines portfolio committee recommended that the Civil Service Commission fires Gudyanga within a month following a report that exposed the gross abuse of funds in the diamonds sector.

The James Maridadi-led APNAC said government must send a clear message that they do not tolerate corruption, by firing Gudyanga.

“APNAC Zimbabwe takes very seriously the issues of governance and accountability raised by the parliamentary committee on Mines and Mining Development in their report tabled in Parliament on May 2, 2017 and consequently implores government to implement the committee recommendations.

“APNAC implores government to implement the recommendations of the . . . committee . . . This will send a clear message to all and sundry that all corrupt people when caught, will be dealt with decisively.”

The Mines and Energy committee has said mining activities in Marange were being affected by interference of politicians.

“ . . . it is unacceptable that the secretary for Mines is directly involved in operational issues at ZCDC (Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company), at MMCZ (Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe), at ZMDC (Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation) and other institutions directly linked to the mining industry. The workload is too heavy for one person and this had negative impacts on operations of some of these entities,” the report said.

The committee said Gudyanga must be fired.

“The Civil Service Commission should recall . . . Gudyanga in line with section 205 of the Constitution. The grounds of dismissal include his role in aiding illicit financial outflows, poor corporate governance and at times his position has been conflicted.

“Any board appointments by ZMDC for by the minister of Mines should be in line with section 17 and 18 of the Constitution which promotes fair regional representation and gender balance.”

The committees’ report also added that competition should be promoted in the production of diamonds in Zimbabwe.

“The ministry of Mines should allow independent players to participate in diamond production in various parts of the country, including the Marange concession.

“Without proper legal framework which outlines the responsibilities of various actors in the diamond sector, the current system is porous and being abused. As a result, the country will be not be able to realise meaningful returns from the sector. Whilst, the diamond policy outlines government’s vision in the diamond sector, it is not binding on anyone.”