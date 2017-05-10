Macron win puts Mugabe's age on spotlight

Tendai Kamhungira  •  10 May 2017 1:26PM  •  6 comments

HARARE - The election of 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron as new France president has ignited fresh debate on social media on President Robert Mugabe whose party confirmed him as its candidate for the next presidential election expected in mid-2018, when he will be 94.

Mugabe has been in power in the southern African country since 1980, and claims his ruling Zanu PF party see no viable alternative candidate to him for general elections in 2018.

Critics accuse Mugabe of wrecking one of Africa’s most promising economies through policies such as violent seizures of white-owned commercial farms and money printing. He and his party say the economy has been undermined by western powers.

Macron’s win has become a big issue on social media, with many stating that France is investing in the future as opposed to Zimbabwe, which is caught in a time warp. Macron was elected French president on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

The centrist’s emphatic victory also smashed the dominance of France’s mainstream parties. Macron becomes one of the youngest world leaders and is taking over from Francois Hollande on May 14.

Most Twitter users said when Mugabe came to power in 1980, Macron was only two years old, but they will soon be sitting together at UN summits.

They also spoke much about how the African community and particularly how Zimbabwe does not value age when it comes to government positions.

“ . . . French new President =39 yrs (Macron), Zanu PF Presidential candidate = 93 yrs (Mugabe),” said @povozim on Twitter.

Other Twitter users also sarcastically said that if Macron was in Zimbabwe, he would not even qualify to join the Zanu PF youth wing at his age.

“This is specifically for Zimbabwe. Macron is 39. But that’s just 93 in reverse . . . How’s the weather?” another tweet said.

Comments (6)

Macron and the people who voted him into power are mentally unstable. How can you vote for a moral recluse, a morally misfit and a good for nothing somebody. A person who marry a person 2times his age. If Zimbabweans vote for Mugabe in 2018 i personally do not think that write thinking people would consider it as morally insane.

precious - 10 May 2017

I think there is need for us as Zimbabweans to be serious about developing our country. The current President has done his part and he needs to take a rest with his family. He could be good as some people claim but his age does not allow him to be in power anymore. Yes, there could be some issues of things he did during his tenure but that is water under the bridge. Let's now focus on the future and let the old man rest at home. I know, he is very much afraid but we bear no grudge against him.

mkhululi - 10 May 2017

Sekuru ne Muzukuru.Muzukuru First world president, Sekuru third world president.Zvakaoma

Ageless - 10 May 2017

@precious - which "morality" script are you reading? As a voter I would first assess a candidate's ability to rule in a progressive manner, then maybe look at age and other attributes. Fitness is affected by old age & scores very low points (senility) vs youthfulness. However I doubt that his wife is double his age, older yes, but that's his choice and that's the French choice.

Sagitarr - 10 May 2017

Kusanyara , unotoona iye 93 achienda ku FRance for 39's inauguration

Amai Mandigona - 10 May 2017

@precious. if you paid close attention to history, morals have nothing to do with someone's ability to govern. Bill Clinton was not the most morally upright person but gave America very strong economic growth after Bush I. JFK the same, but very progressive in the few years he was President. Morals are for family courts. If you gave hoots about morals, hardly anyone qualifies to be President - Mugabe, Zuma, Jammeh (raped a lot of his female Presidential guards), list goes on. At least Macron married the person he loved, and who are we to judge the choice of one's partner? All I know is at that young age, Obama (44) Kagame (43), Kikwete (55), Khama (55), you can almost tell their level of poignance to make things better.

Zuze - 10 May 2017

