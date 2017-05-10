Harare mayor snubs 'bogus' degree

Farayi Machamire  •  10 May 2017 1:28PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni has turned down an honorary doctorate degree from a Dubai-based institute, arguing he would rather earn it through his own academic research.

He said the rate at which honorary degrees were being conferred on influential Zimbabweans was now worrying.

“I knew my turn would surely come,” he said in jest.

Manyenyeni said he was not aware of the little-known institution — Dubai Leadership Summit — which had sent him a letter asking him to travel to the United Arab Emirates to receive the doctorate. This comes as title-seeking Zimbabweans have been warned against acquiring educational qualifications from dubious local and international institutions, as they will not be recognised in the country.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo has said government will soon introduce a law to punish people receiving degrees from unaccredited institutions.

“Very soon it will be a criminal offence in Zimbabwe to offer, seek or receive a fake degree or to get one from an unaccredited organisation!” Moyo tweeted.

He said the proposed law would apply retrospectively, which means several high-ranking government officials, including ministers, could be in soup for possessing fake degrees.

Cabinet has since approved the white paper for the Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Bill, 2017.

Manyenyeni said he had been advised that he would “pay” to attend the conference, where the doctorate would be conferred.

“I spent the last few years laughing when people were receiving these dubious degrees, so I will not accept it now,” he said.

“An honorary degree is an honour when it’s coming out of a proper institution, it is earned out of service but these degrees are a mockery to Zimbabwe.”

Related Articles

Comments (1)

For once I fully support Prof Moyo for taking the initiative to stop this shopping nonsense of doctorates. I have stopped respecting any of the so called Dr is Zimbabwe because some do not even have an undergraduate degree, some even do not have A Levels!!!!! Back to basics my fellow country persons.. Even the most succesfull, richest, respected and pragmatic person on earth Mr Mr Microsoft, Bill Gates does not have a Dr or PHD that I know of. In Zim almost every minister and perm sec has these so called Doctorates...shame shame

gamuchirayi - 10 May 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely