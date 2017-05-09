Vulnerable communities craft fair on cards

Share this article:

HARARE - Miracle Missions Trust, a non-profit organisation which helps vulnerable communities, will hold an art and craft fair on May 27.

According to the Miracle Missions Trust coordinator in the persons with disabilities department Samantha Sibanda, the forthcoming event is one of two they hold every year.

“The fair complements the monthly networking meetings we hold with various partners to promote self-sustainability and independence amongst persons with disabilities, orphans and other vulnerable groups and their organisations,” Sibanda told the Daily News.

She added that the art and craft fair is part of efforts to empower the vulnerable in society.

“We are trying to encourage these groups to have an income rather than depending on donations as this makes them more vulnerable.

“Persons with disabilities, in particular, also live in poverty because of the various needs they have like medication, assistive technologies or devices they require. Without income-generating projects it may be a struggle to get by,” said Sibanda.

The Miracle Missions Trust official is hopeful that the initiative will win the support of Zimbabweans.

“For example, there is a support group in Mbare (Harare) made up of guardians of children with disabilities. They started their craft project this year to get supplementary income,” she said.

As a build-up to the art and craft fair, the trust facilitated a display of crafts made by the vulnerable at British Embassy on the occasion of International Women’s Day which is celebrated globally on March 8.