Green light for Tsipa

HARARE - There was a dose of good and bad news for CAPS United yesterday regarding their chief striker Leonard Tsipa ahead of their African Champions League clash with Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Tsipa did not feature in the qualifiers for the tournament but finally received his licence to take part in the group stages of the competition starting with Friday’s trip to Cairo.

Makepekepe had not registered the forward after he had indicated he wanted to join a Tanzanian club at the end of last season but the move hit a brick wall.

By the time the forward returned to Zimbabwe, the Green Machine had already finalised their squad for the qualifiers.

CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima yesterday revealed to the Daily News that the 2016 Golden Boot winner is now eligible to play and will be available for selection ahead of the team’s departure for Egypt tomorrow.

“He has been registered and is now eligible to play in the Caf matches,” Chitima said.

However, the Green Machine’s team manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya said while it was welcome development to receive Tsipa’s licence, they were still assessing him following an injury.

Tsipa featured prominently in all the pre-season matches beside the Champions League qualifiers but was then injured in the opening league match against Shabanie Mine.

Since then, the veteran striker has not featured in the four matches Makepekepe have played thus far.

“He was injured and we are still assessing him.

“He has started light training and we will make a final decision tomorrow (today),” Chinogwenya said.

The Green Machine are scheduled to leave the country tomorrow afternoon ahead of Friday’s match which kicks off at 9pm local time at the Cairo International Stadium.

There is no doubt that Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges will be desperate to begin their journey on a positive note to fancy their chances of making it to the knockout stages.

The team has since intensified their preparations and today they will have two training sessions.

Makepekepe’s last league match was a 4-0 win against Chapungu a fortnight ago and they couldn’t play Dynamos on Sunday as there was no venue to host the big match.

Despite their inactivity, Chitembwe recently said that it would not hamper their preparedness ahead of the game against the White Knights.

The Green Machine were pitted in a tough Group B alongside five-time champions Zamalek, 2015 finalists USM Alger of Algeria and Al-Ahli Tripoli of Libya.