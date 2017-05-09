Gospel artiste promotes Tonga language

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Rising female gospel music sensation Abigail Mwembe says she is determined to promote and uplift the Tonga language through music.

Mwembe is not happy with the way her mother tongue continues to be margnalised despite the fact that it is one of the country’s 16 official languages.

“I know there are many people, particularly the girl-child either in Binga or in other parts of the country who have talents but have suppressed them because they believe that one can only make it if they sing in either Shona or Ndebele,” she told the Daily News, adding that she has been encouraged by the way music fans have warmed up to her Tonga tracks.

“I normally sing in different languages which include Shona, IsiNdebele, Setswana and English, but I have since realised that my most popular songs are those I did in Tonga. My Tonga songs have largely dominated my past three projects.”

Mwembe is currently riding high on her latest 12 track DVD, Basking in His Glory which was recorded live by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation at Bulawayo’s Amphitheatre in 2015 but was only released late last year.

Ajane, a Tonga track has turned out to be a darling of many on the DVD.

Mwembe is happy with the way the DVD is gaining ground on the market.

“I have been around for years now and have been taking baby steps all along. This DVD has taken me to another level but I am not where I want to be.

“I will continue to work hard and I know God will also continue to bless me in my career,” Mwembe said.

In her bid to popularise her music, Mwembe plans to hold a series of free concerts in Binga.

“I hope to use the free concerts to promote my music as well as encourage aspiring musicians in the area to follow their dreams,” she said.