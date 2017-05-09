Fake minister nabbed

Share this article:

HARARE - A Harare man who reportedly connived with his wife to dupe EcoCash agents of $3 000 after misrepresenting that he was a minister appeared in court yesterday.

Tawanda Major, 36, of Borrowdale in Harare, appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza charged with fraud.

He was remanded in custody to today pending finalisation of his bail application.

His wife, Daisy Hazvinavarwi, is allegedly on the run. The complainant is Enia Dafana, a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officer, who operates an EcoCash booth in Mt Pleasant, Harare, manned by one Aleck Kalasawo.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on April 16 this year, Hazvinavarwi went to the booth and pleaded with Kalasawo for cash saying a car she had imported from South Africa had been impounded by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Hazvinavarwi said she needed $3 208 to cover duty charges and would bring back the money after delivering the car to a minister she identified as Tsekera, who was going to pay for the motor vehicle that same day.

Kalasawo transferred $1 160 into Hazvinavarwi’s EcoCash account and she promised to return it by end of that day. Hazvinavarwi returned to the booth but did not have the cash and asked for the balance of $2 048 to reach the total $3 208 to complete the transaction.

Kalasawo requested to see the alleged minister to confirm whether he had entered a genuine transaction and that was when he met Major who misrepresented to be Tsekera.

The court heard that Major had a small black bag full of cash and Kalasawo was told that the money would be released once the motor vehicle arrived in Harare.

Hazvinavarwi later dropped off Kalasawo in town before proceeding to Kwekwe where she alleged that the import documents were kept.

The offence came to light after Kalasawo and his workmates failed to handover their returns to Dafana and she reported the matter to the police.