Chiyangwa now in influential Caf committee

HARARE - Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa was yesterday appointed as the vice-chairperson of the influential Caf Afcon Games Committee at the Caf Extraordinary General Assembly in Manama, Bahrain yesterday.

This committee is responsible for, among other things, deciding the host countries of all various Caf competitions and how the tournaments are organised.

Chiyangwa and the rest of his committee members will have their work cut out in the next coming months since new Caf president Ahmad wants to revitalise the Afcon tournament.

Ahmad, who beat long-serving Caf president Issa Hayatou in March, is concerned about the popularity of their flagship Afcon tournament saying it’s in danger of being overshadowed by the African Nations Championship (Chan) which is for locally-based players.

He says in light of these concerns, there will also be a full review of all the Caf competitions, and as such, a symposium will be organised to discuss the future of the events.

“The symposium will be made up of representatives from all parts of African football so we can discuss what we are going to do in all the competitions — Afcon, Chan, the youth tournaments and the women’s events,” Ahmad told the BBC yesterday.

Ahmad said he was particularly keen to address issues such as dwindling numbers of spectators at recent tournaments, and players increasingly finding themselves in compromised situations with their clubs during the Afcon tournament.

“We need to take into account their situation. We must ensure that the Nations Cup doesn’t destroy their careers,” he said.

“So, we are going to review all of that and we will take a decision that suits everyone so that this competition is valued again and attracts more resources and attract bigger audiences in Africa.”

Meanwhile, Egyptian Football Association (Efa) president, Hani Abo Rida, was yesterday elected onto the Fifa Council during the same meeting.

He polled 50 votes, against four by his only challenger, Zelkifli Ngoufonja from Cameroon. Two other contenders Leodegar Tenga from Tanzania and Mohamed Samir Sobha from Mauritius withdrew.

Delegates at the meeting also approved by acclamation the amendment of the budget to allow the implementation of the programme of Caf president Ahmad.

Shortly after his election, Ahmad granted a subvention of $100 000 to each association, consisting $20 000 as compensatory allowances for the president of the associations, $50 000 for youth football and $30 000 for the support of match official indemnities.