Cayeux, Williams miss the cut

HARARE - Zimbabwean golfers Marc Cayeux and Mark Williams missed the cut at the Royal Swazi Open which ended at the Royal Swazi Spar Country Club at the weekend.

To make the cut, the duo needed to get at least 14 points after the first 36 holes of the Sunshine Tour sanctioned tournament.

Cayeux finished with -2 points while Williams was on 3 points.

In the end, South African Peter Karmis won the tournament after an inspired three-under-par 69 final round saw him accumulate 49 points.

“I’m extremely excited and relieved at the same time,” he said after the win. “It was very stressful but we obviously play for that stress. We don’t play golf to have it easy; it’s supposed to be difficult. But I am very pleased to come out of it with a victory.”

And it was not easy because for a moment there American Zach Byrd seemed to have clinched it when he overtook Herman Loubser on the scoreboard while Lyle Rowe’s shot on 17 almost landed in for an albatross. Had that happened, Karmis’ chance of winning would have vanished into thin air.

“That was an awesome shot,” he said of Rowe’s shot, “It was magnificent honestly. When I saw it land I thought it was in but the crowd gave it away that it wasn’t.”

He admits though that like many other events he’s won, this was a team effort between himself and his caddie.

“He gives me the lines the whole time,” Karmis said, “I literally don’t hit a putt without him giving me the line. He’s been on my bag for a while; at Sibaya we won together.”

On 48 points was the duo of Byrd and Rowe while Loubser and Ruan de Smidt shared fourth spot, three points behind Karmis.

Merrick Bremner and Jared Harvey also looked like they were in with a shot but eventually had to settle in sixth position on 45 points. Sharing eighth spot was Erik van Rooyen, Rookie of the Season Chrstiaan Bezuidenhout and George Coetzee with all players sitting on 43 points.