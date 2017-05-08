Winky D, Freeman light up Castle Tankard

Share this article:

HARARE - It's not often that an artiste is applauded over and over again at every interval of a live performance, but serial hit maker Winky D is just in a class of his own which critics and fans alike cannot help but marvel at every time he takes to the stage.

The Ninja President as Winky D is affectionately known by his legion of fans lit up the Castle Tankard after party at Borrowdale Racecourse on Saturday night in Harare and left revellers eating from his palm with his endless list of hits.

The audience which included a cross-section of Zimbabweans, many drawn from high density suburbs were not disappointed as they sang along to every song the star entertainer dropped.

Winky D was part of a sizzling cast of entertainers.

HKD boss or simply Freeman had wet the crowd’s appetite when he came before Winky D who is also known as the Gaffer President.

The Joina City hit-maker, who is one of the most established Zimdancehall artistes in the country, was well received as he dropped a number of his hit songs such as Zvakaipa Itai Ndisiye among others.

However, it was a different story for rising Afro-fusion artiste Andy Muridzo who failed to get the crowd out of first gear.

Still struggling to find recognition, Muridzo put on an energetic performance but that did not seem to impress the crowd.

The Dherira hit maker, however, got the crowd going when he ventured into the territory of Jamaican artistes reproducing their sing along hits.

“Ndave kumboita musikanzwa (let me be mischievous)” he said before venturing into the realm of Zimdancehall and mimicking man of the moment Soul Jah Love’s hit Pamamonya Ipapo.