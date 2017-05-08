T-Sweetness, Soul Jah Love collaborate

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimdancehall songstress Tracy “T-Sweetness” Jayaguru has collaborated with Soul Jah Love, quashing claims that the Pamamonya Ipapo hit maker only agreed on duets with female artistes in exchange for sex.

The duet Ndabaiwa is a dedication to Jayaguru’s deceased father.

“We recorded the song at Soul Jah Love’s residence in Greendale soon after his separation with his girlfriend Bounty Lisa.

“It was simple and he never demanded sexual favours in return,” the 26-year-old singer told the Daily News.

Recently, Zimdancehall songstress Lindsay sensationally claimed that Soul Jah Love usually lures female musicians into collaborations in return for sexual favours.

“I am not that cheap, for your own information I refused some prominent businessman in the country who tried to lure me into a sexual relationship under the guise of promoting my music career. To me, Jah Love is just a professional artiste just like I am.

“So far, we are working on Ndabaiwa video, fans should expect it soon,” Jayaguru said.

Born in Harare, Jayaguru ventured into showbiz at a tender age.

She interacted with heavyweights in Zimdancehall such as Winky D, Shinsoman, Soul Jah Love, Killer T, Seh Calaz and Freeman among others when she was a presenter of Straight Talk programme.

“I was inspired by Betty Makaya and Teererai Mugwadi. I liked their music,” she said.

Some of her singles include Caps United, Prophet Magaya, Ndiri Kumunyarira, I Miss You, Matibaya, Mwariwee, Ndichakuda featuring her brother Junior Tats, Ndoziva Rudo, Wadzikama and Vaida Kundiuraya among others.

Apart from music, Jayaguru runs hair salons and she is also into farming among other small-scale projects.