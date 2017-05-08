Mugabe declares Chidyausiku national hero

Share this article:

HARARE - President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF have declared the late former long-serving Chief Justice, Godfrey Chidyausiku, a national hero.

Chidyausiku died in a South African hospital last Wednesday where he was receiving medical attention for liver and kidney-related problems.

He left the bench at the end of February after he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70, having led the judiciary for 15 years, which included some of the country’s most trying times.

Addressing mourners at Chidyausiku’s residence yesterday evening, Mugabe said declaring the late jurist national hero was not difficult as he had distinguished himself in his job, including supporting Zanu PF and government interests.

“Considering the way we worked with him, the way he supported our interests, the values of the war of liberation, we found it fit to confer him with a hero’s status,” Mugabe said, adding that Chidyausiku was a respectable, humble and honest person.

Chidyausiku who left behind 10 children will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday.

His brother Boniface yesterday narrated how the late former chief justice complained of stomach pains in the last few days before he died.

He said doctors in Harare had told him that his liver was no longer functioning before they referred him to other doctors for a second opinion, after they realised that he was not responding to medication.

Boniface said Chidyausiku was later airlifted to South Africa with the assistance of the government following advice from Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga who had noticed his deteriorating condition.

Chidyausiku’s recent retirement was blighted somewhat by the ugly rows which erupted over the appointment of his successor, when the selection decidedly took a Zanu PF factional tone, as rival camps fought to install a candidate acceptable to their respective interest groups.

The former chief justice, who was born in February 1947, read law and graduated in 1972, before going into private practice as an advocate.

A little-know fact was that he was an MP in the Rhodesian parliament, representing the Harare African Roll Constituency.

He later changed course, becoming a Zanu MP in the 1980 elections, also serving briefly as deputy Local Government minister and deputy Justice minister before being appointed Attorney General in 1982.

Chidyausiku later became a High Court judge in 1987, before being elevated to the position of judge president of the High Court. He became the country’s chief justice in 2001.

He is remembered for handing down a number of controversial rulings during his tenure, including rubber-stamping the unjust closure of the Daily News in 2003, as well as sanctioning the country’s chaotic fast-track land reforms in the early 2000s, which saw white farmers being chased away from their land.