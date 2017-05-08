Mliswa petitions Mugabe, Tsvangirai

Share this article:

HARARE - Norton Constituency MP Temba Mliswa has written letters to both the MDC and Zanu PF — which have councillors in the local authority — demanding the dissolution of the Norton Town Council (NTC) over a litany of allegations that range from incompetence to corruption.

In letters dated April 27, 2017, Mliswa wrote to MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and Zanu PF secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo, calling upon them to act on the corruption allegations.

“The issues raised in my correspondence are of a very alarming nature and would certainly indicate why the NTC is perceived as grossly mismanaged and incompetent to the point of allegations of corruption being blatantly declared. Upon the findings of an investigation of the NTC…, a complete overhaul of the NTC may be required to meet the job and electorate expectations.

“Your involvement as a party is critical to the people as they expect and have a right to the delivery of promises made. The lack of development in the constituency and poor service delivery are a direct violation of the electorate’s rights of enjoyment of such and they cannot continue to be prejudiced in such a manner with impunity,” Mliswa wrote in the letters copied to President Robert Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai.

However in an interview with our sister paper the Daily News on Sunday, Norton chairperson Precious Mufahore accused the voluble politician of renting mobs to demonstrate against the local authority and also trying to settle political scores through bulling.

“Our relationship (with Mliswa) is very frosty to the extent that we have sought a protection order against him because of his brash behaviour. He is depriving residents of their right to representation by interfering in the activities of the council.

“What we do as a council is guarded by the law. We do not owe him any explanations because he is not our immediate boss. If he needs answers he should ask the parent minister because that is who we report to,” said Mufahore.

But Mliswa is having none of it and has since penned a letter to Mufahore, accusing her of defaming him. He threatened Mufahore with legal action if she fails to prove the claims she made against him.

According to Mliswa’s letter, the NTC consists of 13 urban ward councillors, nine of which are MDC members, while four belong to Zanu PF.

He questioned Mufahore’s capacity and how her deputy Peter Nyamadzawo, who is a Zanu PF member, was elected considering that the council is largely dominated by MDC councillors.

“As the capacity to execute one’s duties effectively requires a certain minimum level of understanding and knowledge, what level of education has the current NTC chairperson attained and is this level of education commensurate with the current post held?” Mliswa queried.

The Urban Councils Act, which guides local authorities’ operations, is silent on qualifications that one needs to be a councillor.