How Mine fine run continues

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - How Mine chalked up a fourth win on the trot when they defeated city rivals Chicken Inn 1-0 at Luveve Stadium in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

A goal by defender Kudzai Chideu shortly before the half time break ensured Kelvin Kaindu’s side moved into third place on the with 13 points from seven matches.

Both teams ended yesterday’s match with 10 men apiece after referee Hardly Ndazi sent off How Mine midfielder Pasca Manhanga and Chicken Inn’s Devine Lunga for picking up two yellow cards.

Highlanders in first place and Ngezi Platinum Stars in second are also on 13 points but have a better goal difference to the gold miners.

Kaindu was pleased with the result as it was their second consecutive win against a Bulawayo-based side following their 1-0 win over Bantu Rovers last week.

“I think this is what we desperately needed. We are now winning derbies unlike last year where we only beat Bulawayo City,” Kaindu said.

“We managed to get an early goal but we thank the Almighty for the victory. What is more important for us is getting maximum points.”

Gamecocks coach Rahman Gumbo blamed goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze for the defeat which left them in ninth place with nine points.

“Well a draw was going to be a fair result. The match was evenly balanced and I’m now getting sick and tired of my goalkeepers making silly mistakes,” Gumbo said.

“They have been making silly mistakes that cost us the matches.

“They are now determining our results maybe the goalkeepers’ coach is not doing his work well.”

Nicholas Muchadeya could have opened the scoring for Chicken Inn but his deflected shot brought the best out of How Mine goalkeeper Donovan Bernard midway through the first half.

Then five minutes before the break, Manhanga was first to be sent off after he was given a yellow card for a foul on Thomas Kamudyariwa.

Manhanga had initially been booked in the 22nd minute for failing to keep back the required distance after the Gamecocks had been awarded a free kick.

However, two minutes later How Mine were in the lead when Milton Ncube sent in an inviting cross into the Gamecocks box and Chipezeze parried it back into play.

The ball ricocheted off Chideu’s chest before rolling into the net .

Chicken Inn’s numerical advantage was wiped off in the 58th minute when Lungu received his second yellow card for fouling Chikuripati’s winger Adolf Muganyi.

Lunga had been yellow carded in the 48th minute for fouling the same player.