City of Kings awakens

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - While showbiz lovers in the City of Kings have all along complained that “everything” is happening in Harare in terms of exciting entertainment, such complaints have disappeared in recent months with the introduction of new classy night clubs.

The introduction of Club Connect, Club 263 and Private Lounge Bulawayo has not only excited revellers in Bulawayo but it has brought with it the much-needed jobs.

Several Bulawayo DJs have been employed at the three clubs with Club 263 introducing the music jam sessions where local musicians have the chance to perform to wider audiences.

The club has also introduced a poetry day at which poets showcase their talents.

Most upcoming and established music acts have performed at Club Connect, which has provided the much-needed space and use of quality instruments.

Club Connect and Private Lounge Bulawayo are housed at Cecil Hotel.

Method Nsingo a promoter-cum-DJ who recently ran the Miss ZITF at Club Connect said the introduction of these clubs has brought hype to the second largest city.

“You don’t need a rocket scientist to tell you that things are now happening in the City of Kings and Queens,” Nsingo said.

“Sometimes we always say Harare is marginalising people outside its territory but judging by the way the new clubs in town have changed the night life here, one cannot deny that what we lack is creativity.

“The clubs are different, they are powerful, the guy who owns them is very creative he knows how to attract and please the audience,” Nsingo said.

Hip-hop rapper Nicholas Muchinguri better known as P.O.Y said the clubs deserved all praise.

“The clubs have great sound systems and are very comfortable when performing. The clubs have provided a platform to help push local artistes. For instance we had Club 263 introducing the jam session thing which also gave unknown and upcoming artistes a chance to showcase their talent, a thing that has not been common in the city.”

One of the entertainers at Club 263, Dj Molify had this to say: “There is nothing as exciting as playing to a huge appreciative crowd and guess what that’s the day to day happening at the club since its always packed.”

Journalist Gibson Mhaka who has been following the clubs since inception described the development as phenomenal.

“We cannot really say other clubs which have been there before are bad, but truth be told, the likes of Club 263, Club Connect and Private Lounge have not only brought diversity but competition in the city.

“Now the choice for entertainment is wide and in various forms.

“I should believe competition is healthy as other clubs are now improving their services,” Mhaka said.

Model, Nonhlanhla Ndlovu said besides the clubs having been sensational entertainment spots, they have also managed to give attention to arts.

“Lately, these clubs have been hot spots, you know when you think of going to party with friends those are the places that come first in mind.

“I have always wished to be a model and I remember my first time to fulfil my dream was at Club 263.

“This is because the club has a slot for arts related shows, which makes them more convenient,” Ndlovu added.