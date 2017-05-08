Chigora, Nyasango win in OM 10km

Share this article:

MUTARE - The second edition of the Old Mutual Dangamvura Fun Run’s 10km was won by veteran campaigners Robson Chigora and Constance Nyasango in the men’s and women’s categories respectively.

Although the number of participating athletes dropped by almost 100 from last year’s 671 down to 582 the event is firmly established as it again managed to draw the country’s top athletes.

Chigora hit the ribbon after 30 minutes and 46 seconds with Million Matende hot on his heels in 30:53.

Last year’s winner Jacob Mugomeri took the last podium place with a time of 30:59 with aging Olympian Wirimayi Juwao, who came second in 30:56 last year, coming fourth in 31:13.

Nyasango retained her title in the female category with a time of 37:22 in spite of coming home 19 seconds slower with Chiedza Chokore second in 38:20 and Patience Murowe third on 38:20.

The show, however, was once again stolen by Winnet Pawo. The toothless and hunching elderly lady from Shawambiri in Marange won the hearts of all by once again completing the 10km race - and that too ahead of many other male and female athletes.

“When I saw people watching by the road side I was even energised to increase my speed,” Pawo said to applause in an interview that was also broadcasted live on radio.

The male grand masters category was again taken by 65-year-old Moses Amos Chikudza who again insisted the course was easy for him.

“I’m used to running longer races like the Matopo 53km race, marathons and half marathons so in comparison this was an easy race,” Chikudza said.

His sentiments were also echoed by 63-year-old Reuben Sharara who again came second for the second year in a row.

“The race ended when we were just warming up to it. We are used to running much longer races,” Sharara said.

Manicaland Athletics Board chairperson Joshua Matume said the race went on without any glitches similar to the ones that saw a participant being arrested and later fined for forgery for age cheating in the inaugural edition.

“The race went on well in spite of the drop in numbers which is understandable because schools are on holiday unlike last year. We are very happy with the event,” Matume said.