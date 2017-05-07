Sniper Storm lands acting role

Share this article:

HARARE - Prominent Zimdancehall artiste Donald “Sniper Storm” Chirisa has ventured into acting.

The Kubhinya hit maker is part of a new television series titled Outrage set to hit the small screen soon.

Sniper Storm plays the role of a conman called Edson who makes sure he achieves his criminal goals at whatever cost.

A delighted Sniper Storm told the Daily News on Sunday that his acting role materialised like a bolt from the blue.

“This is my first acting role ... As you know my manager Chido Musasiwa is into acting, so one day I accompanied her to a set.

“When we got there, the directors of the series told me that they were looking for a person to fill up one of the roles. So just like that I auditioned and I was selected,” the Zimdancehall veteran said, adding that he had always harboured dreams to be an actor.

“Maybe you will view me as being overly ambitious but my dream is even to feature in Hollywood movies. You never know maybe it is not music that will take me there but most probably acting,” Sniper Storm said.

He joins a growing list of local artistes venturing into acting who include Ammara Brown, Mudiwa Mutandwa and the legendary Oliver Mtukudzi.

The General, as Sniper Storm is known in Zimdancehall circles, is confident that his role on Outrage is the beginning of a long acting career.

“I felt good being on set, because it is something that I have always wanted to do. Am sure this is the first of many roles,” he said.

Though he is currently not recording any new songs at the moment, Sniper Storm is adamant that acting won’t derail his music career.

“This won’t affect my music career at all. I am currently focusing on releasing videos for my eighth and latest album Shoot which has 12 songs. I released the album in December last year. We will continue to do shows,” Sniper Storm told the Daily News on Sunday.

The artiste, whose musical journey started in the early 2000s, is one of the biggest Zimdancehall performers in the country.

With the help of popular and seasoned producer Delani Makhalima, Sniper Storm rose to stardom and became a household name in the early years of his musical career.

His hit songs like Gede and Kubhinya attracted extensive airplay and were regular features on local charts. Featuring on the remix of David Chifunyise’s hit Tauya Naye propelled his career a notch up.

His other hits include Kuwarira Mukati and Love Yemusoja — songs that underlined his status as one of Zimdancehall’s finest.