Harare City register first win

BEITBRIDGE - Harare City coach Mike Madzivanyika was left a relieved man after watching his side register their first win of the season by beating Tsholotsho in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Madzivanyika has been under increasing pressure having failed to pick up maximum points from the previous five matches coming into yesterday’s encounter.

He was given a stay of execution after a solitary strike by midfielder Edwin Madhanaga nine minutes from full time gave the Sunshine Boys their first win.

“This was a huge result for us. I am very relieved it was becoming frustrating,” Madzivanyika said after the match.

“I think this is the beginning of good things forward. We have been playing well but it was just the goals that were not coming. I am happy for the boys and this should be a confidence boost.”

After a rather quiet first half by both teams in which they rarely created chances, the Sunshine Boys took the initiative in the second half especially after the introduction of Tatenda Tumba and Martin Vengesayi.

The scoreline could have been worse for Tsholotsho but they had goalkeeper Chang Mariyoni to thank after he pulled off some crucial saves to keep the scoreline respectable for the home side.

Vengesayi thought he had found the opener on 76 minutes but his effort was ruled offside by the referee while William Manondo was denied by the Tsholotsho goalkeeper on several occasions.

Madhanaga, however, made no mistake on 81 minutes with a well-taken free kick from the edge of the box after Vengesayi was fouled by a Tsholotsho defender. On the other end, Tsholotsho had their chances but found City goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu equal to the task.

Tsholotsho coach Farai Tawachera blasted his defence for conceding a “soft goal” to ensure they remain winless after six matches.

“I think that was a soft goal, it could have been avoided,” Tawachera said.

“I have never seen anything like that. You can’t lose concentration especially in the last minutes of the game. We need to quickly start picking up maximum points before it’s too late.”