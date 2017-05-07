Comanche Brave wins Castle Tankard

Share this article:

HARARE - Comanche Brave romped to victory in the Castle Tankard main race with the winning connections walking away with the $30 000 top prize as the South African horse justified its 7/2 pre-race odd here yesterday.

The four-year-old Kahal gelding had shown grade form coming into yesterday’s Grade 1 race after having ran 14 times and placed in seven races, winning four.

With Sean Veale on pilot duty, the Amy Bronkhorst-trained horse came home first ahead of another four-year-old South African gelding in second place while pre-race favourite Mathematician was in third.

Kirk Sawnson’s Windingo finished in fourth place.

Comanche Brave owner Dave Samuels was naturally elated with the win.

“I can tell you something that I have had this horse for eight months; it’s done probably five wins out of 10 races,” Samuels said.

“To win this in this short space of time is unbelievable. This is one of those things that you can’t really express in terms of words. But it’s amazing and its fantastic I wish everyone could have a feeling like this.”