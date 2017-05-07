Bantu humiliate Yadah FC

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Things are now falling apart at Castle Lager Premiership new boys Yadah FC just seven games into the 2017 season.

The Harare side travelled without their technical team yesterday for the game against Bantu Rovers at Luveve Stadium and they were thoroughly humiliated 7-2 in a one-sided encounter.

Only the team manager, physiotherapist and medic were sitting on the dugout as Yadah resembled a boozer’s side.

Yadah had began life in the top flight on a good note but following last week’s 1-0 loss to Dynamos, the club’s owner Walter Magaya “suspended” the entire technical department led by coach Jairos Tapera.

Magaya, who insists he is the club technical director despite not holding any coaching qualifications, took charge of their training sessions for two days last week but did not travel to Luveve.

Yadah chairperson Everson Chatambudza spoke on behalf of the team after the humiliation and admitted that everything is not well at the club.

“There is an internal problem, that’s the reason why the technical team was not there.

“They will be there in the next match. It’s something minor and it was for this game only,” Chatambudza said.

He admitted the team only trained for two days ahead of yesterday’s match with Magaya taking the players through their paces for those sessions.

Bantu could have scored a dozen goals had they utilised the many chances which came their way.

As early as the second minute the home side were pummelling the Yadah goal with goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube using his feet to block a shot from Newman Sianchali.

A minute later, there was nothing Dube could do as Bantu took the lead through their captain Bukhosi Sibanda, who connected with an inch-perfect cross from Obriel Chirinda.

Gladman Bharibhari made it two for Bantu in the eighth minute when he tapped home another cross from Chirinda.

It looked like there was going to be a match on the cards when Yadah left back Morris Musiyakuvi pulled one back with a cross that deceived Bantu goalkeeper Notice Dube.

However, Chirinda restored Bantu’s two-goal lead in the 28th minute when he finished off a wonderful team move.

Three minutes later, Sianchali made it four for the home side when he got to the end of a through ball from Chirinda, who ended the game with four assists.

Just before the break, Bantu captain Sibanda scored his second and his club’s fifth when he curled a free kick past Dube from outside the box.

Sibanda completed his hat-trick in the 59th minute when he tapped home another cross from Chirinda as the Yadah defence continued to leak.

Substitute Mbonisi Ncube made it seven for the home side 15 minutes from time.

This time Sibanda was the provider when he teed up Ncube inside the box before the striker shot past Dube.

Musiyakuvi scored his second as the visitors got another consolation goal in added time.

Bantu coach Joseph Sibindi was impressed by his side’s performance.

“It’s still work in progress. We will still keep on training and I am sure the boys applied what we have been doing at training. We never expected such a score line. The boys did very well,” Sibindi said.