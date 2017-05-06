Zou lecturer up for extortion

Share this article:

HARARE - A Zimbabwe Open University (Zou) lecturer was reportedly busted while receiving money he had demanded from a student to supervise his dissertation.

Clever Vutete, 42, of Tahumina, Marlborough appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza facing allegations of extortion.

He was released on $50 bail and ordered to continue residing at the present address and not interfere with witnesses as part of bail conditions.

Vutete is employed in the Commerce and Law department and was the complainant’s supervisor in his field of study.

The complainant is Onias Rusike, a Zou student in the Bachelor of Management Human Resources programme.

The court heard that sometime in 2016, Rusike met Vutete and was advised that he would be his supervisor for the dissertation.

Vutete then told Rusike that he had many other students who needed his assistance and demanded $200 from the complainant.

It was alleged that Rusike told his lecturer that he was not able to raise the money but Vutete advised him that it would be difficult for him to attain good grades.

The court heard that Rusike felt pressurised to raise that money and on April 28 this year he submitted his dissertation to Vutete for corrections.

Vutete allegedly demanded $150 from Rusike before final corrections could be done to the project.

Rusike could not withstand the pressure he received from his lecturer and since he had no means to raise the money he decided to make a police report.

On May 4 this year, a trap was set by two detectives from Commercial Crimes Division Northern Region in Harare who arrested Vutete immediately after receiving $50 trap money.

The money was recovered from Vutete and will be produced in court as exhibit.

According to State papers, there are eye-witnesses who are going to testify.