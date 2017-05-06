Woman hires hit men to kill lover's wife

Share this article:

HARARE - A female congregant at Lead International Ministry, who is accused of having an affair with the church’s chief executive officer, reportedly hired hit men to murder the pastor’s wife, a court heard.

Judith Makwara yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza facing allegations of conspiracy to commit murder.

She was remanded in custody to May 22 for trial and advised to apply for bail at the High Court because of the gravity of the charge she is facing.

The complainant is Charity Rufaro Muzorewa of 719 Lunar, Borrowdale who is also a pastor in the church.

According to State papers, Makwara — a married woman — was allegedly having an affair with Lovejoy Tirivepi, Muzorewa’s husband and pastor at Lead International Ministry.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on April 14 around 12pm, Muzorewa received a phone call from Clover Musariri, who informed her that he had been assigned by Makwara to kill her.

The court heard that Musariri had been promised $2 000 by Makwara once Muzorewa had been successfully killed.

It was alleged that Musariri then requested to meet with Muzorewa but she refused fearing for her life and filed a police report the following day relying on the phone call she had received.

Muzorewa stated that she became aware of Makwara’s alleged adulterous affair with her husband and believed it to be the motive behind the murder plot.

It is further stated that Muzorewa fears that since the first murder plot failed, Makwara may find new hit men who are not as moral as Musariri to slay her.

Police managed to interview Musariri on April 22 and recorded a statement from him which shall be produced during trial.

Makwara was subsequently arrested.