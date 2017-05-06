Will it be Rock The Country again?

Share this article:

HARARE - Lightining rarely strikes the same place twice but Rock The Country will be hoping to defy that myth when he lines up into the Borrowdale Racecourse starting stalls for the 55th edition of the Castle Tankard today.

The eight-year-old broke the hearts of many last year and equally rewarded brave punters with rich pickings after emerging as a dark horse to clinch the 54th edition of Africa’s oldest sponsored race.

However, coming into today’s race as a rank outsider on odds 25-1 and with a wide draw of 10, Hennie Greyling who will be in the irons, is under no illusion of the steep task at hand.

Many pundits will be putting their money on Mathematician who came within half a length of winning last year’s edition of the Castle Tankard.

Apprentice Calvin Habib will be hoping to give the four-year-old Black Minnaloushe gelding every winning chance and perhaps gain a measure of redemption in this year’s 12 horse field.

You cannot also rule out Windigo who will have Sherman Brown holding the straps.

The Kirk Swanson conditioned five-year-old has hit top stride in recent races raking up two wins and placing second in his last three outings.

Favourably drawn in Gate Four and at odds 6-1 the son of Windrush will be fancying his chances for a $30 000 payday.

Swanson will also saddle up Cool Solution who will jump from Gate Nine. The gutsy campaigner, a four -year-old Mullins Bay gelding will pair up with Keagan De Melo hoping to land the biggest prize in Zimbabwean horse-racing.

Another runner to watch out for will be Comanche Brave out of Amy Bronkhorst stable.

Sean Veale will be on board the four-year-old Kahal gelding which will jump out of the Borrowdale race course racing stalls from gate five.

Comanche Brave comes into the race on the back of 14 runs, seven placings and four wins.

South African import, Ashton Park, is another runner not to be overlooked.

And if his ability to earning third place finishes in competitive races in South Africa is anything to go by then he may just be in the thick of things.

The dark horse tag falls on Eurakilon whose form has been moderate.

All in all punters will bear in mind that as has been the case in the last 54 editions of the high stakes Castle Tankard, it would be no surprise if a dark horse clinches the Grade One race.