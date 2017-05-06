Wife attacks hubby's lover

Share this article:

HARARE - A Mt Hampden woman was struck with a hoe by her boyfriend’s wife after confronting her about becoming a second wife to her husband.

Pauline Sinjani, 33, appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza and was remanded in custody as she faces a third schedule offence.

The complainant is Leticia Ziki, 34, of Greystone Compound in Mt Hampden, Harare.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on April 30 around 7pm Sinjani was at home when her husband arrived in the company of Ziki.

The court heard that Sinjani’s husband intended to introduce Ziki as his second wife.

He allegedly told Sinjani that they had been in a relationship with Ziki since 2011 and eventually wanted to make their union official.

It was alleged that Ziki went forward and started introducing herself to Sinjani telling her that they were going to officially share their husband.

The court heard that Sinjani told Ziki that she was welcome at the house and gave her a place to sit before leaving the house and returned with her sister and uncle.

The uncle reportedly asked Ziki what she was doing in Sinjani’s house and she responded that she was a second wife.

Sinjani’s husband’s substantiated Ziki’s claims and this did not go down well with his wife who reached for a wooden log intending to strike him.

However, Sinjani was blocked by her uncle who took the log away but this did not stop her as she reached for a hoe on top of her house and returned.

Sinjani hit Ziki with the hoe on her left cheek and she became unconscious.

After some time Ziki regained consciousness and reported the matter to the police leading to Sinjani’s arrest.

She was later treated but no medical affidavit has been obtained.