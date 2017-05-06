Tsholotsho not panicking

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Despite having failed to win a single match in their opening six Castle Lager Premiership outings, Tsholotsho FC are confident they will not be involved in another relegation scrap this season.

Iziqholo Zezhwane find themselves in 15th place on the 18-team log following four consecutive draws and two loses.

Tsholotsho coach Farai Tawachera told the Daily News yesterday that it was too early for his side to start thinking about a relegation fight.

“It’s not yet time to press the panic button because the team has been playing very well, only that we have been unfortunate on the results side,” he said.

“As you know in football if you don’t score you don’t win that’s the simple rule; so it’s now up to my boys to try and do more of scoring. I’m quite confident that very soon we will be grinding results.

“Honestly, we cannot talk about relegation worries right now, it’s too early because if you look at the team that is on top of the log, Highlanders has 12 points and we have four points.

“What this means if they slip up two games and we win two games we will be up there with them.”

Tawachera, who took over from Lizwe Sweswe after his departure to join FC Platinum, said the economic crisis prevailing in the country was not an excuse for his side’s failure to pick up maximum points.

“Of course without money you cannot get the best players on the market but our role is to identify talent from the usually ignored leagues as well as schools and bring it to the fore,” he said.

This afternoon, Tsholotsho will host fellow strugglers Harare City at their adopted Dulivhadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge.

Harare City are winless in their opening five matches of the season as well but Tawachera is not taking them lightly.

“Our policy at Tsholotsho is that we take each game as a cup final and that has helped us put more energy in our games,” he said.

Tawachera also paid tribute to the Beitbridge fans for their support since their relocation to the border town.

“We are actually feeling at home here because fans here have really welcomed us, they cheer us like never before and we don’t want to disappoint them,” he said.