Soul Jah Love keeps fans waiting

Vasco Chaya  •  6 May 2017 5:23PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Devoted fans of Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Love had to wait for hours in biting cold for the artiste of the moment to turn up for his highly anticipated concert at City Sports Bar in Harare on Thursday night.

Though some frustrated fans left the venue before the show started, there was still a fairly big crowd in attendance when the controversial artiste — who is dominating charts and the club scene with his monster hit Pamamonya Ipapo — finally went on stage.

Soul Jah Love, who never apologised for keeping his fans waiting, made up for lost time by delivering most of his hits in quick succession. He kicked off his show with the Kuponda Nhamo before unleashing songs such as Ndini Uya Uya, Magetsi and Dai Hupenyu Hwaitengwa.

The zenith of the show, predictably, was when he dropped the hit Pamamonya Ipapo. Soul Jah Love’s voice could be hardly heard as the fans animatedly sang along with him. The dance floor became a hive of activity.

Pamamonya Ipapo is without doubt the hit of the moment for the Highfield-born musician. The song has inspired many jokes on social media.

Many upstart musicians have also come up with their own renditions of the hit which have also taken the country by storm.

Pamamonya Ipapo is not the first saying from the controversial Zimdancehall artiste to go viral. His chant Hauite Hauite, generally used to express gratitude, has also become part of street lingo.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely