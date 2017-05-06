Parly snubs burial of MPs

Share this article:

HARARE - Opposition MPs have raised concern against Parliament saying it is snubbing the burial of deceased House of Assembly members.

Speaking in the House of Assembly this week, Norton Independent MP Temba Mliswa said the august House had snubbed the burial of Zanu PF MP for Chiwundura Kizito Chivamba and MDC proportional representative member Ronia Bunjira.

“I attended and there was absolutely no support from the Parliament of Zimbabwe in terms of the bus. I do not know what you can do to try and ensure that Parliament does play a part. It was quite disappointing that there was no one to even speak on behalf of the Parliament of Zimbabwe. These are both funerals I am talking about and equally, I think it is important that we must be seen to be a national House of Assembly that has compassion.

“In having compassion, it was also disappointing not to see MPs, especially those representing those on proportional representation. Here was a Member of Parliament who did her work honestly but we were not there to support. It did worry me as an MP as to what would happen to me. I hope it is not us, coming into the various political parties we belong to.

Mliswa urged the Speaker of the House of Assembly Jacob Mudenda to deal with the issue.

“I think the aspect of death and human dignity is very important, in terms of us observing that. . . . you shall be able to handle this issue, especially after His Excellency even mandated you to . . . deal with the issues there.”

Kuwadzana MDC MP Nelson Chamisa weighed in saying there is no party that owns life and MPs must united in time of difficulties.

“I rise on a point of order billed from what … Mliswa has said, that there are certain things that as Parliament we ought to do in respect of each Member by giving honour to each individual Member of Parliament, ... Simon Khaya Moyo, who is a very good man, was not feeling well.

“It is well-documented and we should have a way that once a member comes back, the good Lord has been merciful to . . . Khaya Moyo and we acknowledge through the Hon. Speaker that we want to welcome him so that the heavens will hear and more years will be added on to his life because he is a good man.”

He further added, “I say so because I am genuinely happy in that those Members who are humane are very happy. We take life for granted but it is not partisan. There is no party that owns life, either — that Zanu PF or MDC owns life. None of the two parties owns life and we should cherish life. We must praise the Lord for this man because he is a good man, across the political divide.”