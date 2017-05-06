Interlink gets global recognition

Share this article:

HARARE - One of Zimbabwe’s fastest growing promotional service providers, Interlink Advertising (Interlink), has scooped a global quality award in Geneva, Switzerland for its sterling performance in the local market.

The one-stop shop for digital, lithographic and large format printing services recently celebrated its achievement for outstanding product quality and innovation with stakeholders and clients at a dazzling banquet in Harare.

“I cannot imagine the best way to truly express my heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation for those individuals who nominated and supported Interlink Advertising to receive this prestigious award,” the company’s managing director Collin Chiwanza said.

“It was humbling to receive such an award at an international forum. For us as a company, this award, in itself an international endorsement of our Interlink brand, clearly shows that there is a significant number of things we are doing right,” he added.

The award, presented by the Business Initiative Directors (BID) — a global company based in Madrid, Spain — involved meticulous adjudication by leaders and experts in quality.

“In the conventions carried out by BID during the past 10 months in the emblematic cities of Paris, London, Madrid, Geneva, Frankfurt and New York, companies and organisations from 121 countries were the protagonists,” BID president Jose Prieto said.

“During that period, those participating leaders and experts in quality and excellence submitted their votes for these candidates presented,” he added.

In the past 31 years BID has presented its awards for quality in over 100 countries.

One of the beneficiaries of Interlink services, Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Sifiso Ndlovu, felt the award was a mark of excellence.

“The trophy and certificate on display here, awarded by the Madrid-based BID and which the managing director of Interlink Advertising, ... Chiwanza, received on behalf of the company in Geneva, Switzerland on March 12, 2017, is a well-deserved recognition,” Ndlovu said who was guest of honour at the celebration banquet.

“On behalf of Zimta, we can bear testimony to the excellent service and quality products from Interlink Advertising and we commend the company for their timeous delivery and honest hard work.

“For instance, just last week we gave Interlink an order to print

65 000 fliers which were supposed to be delivered the next morning. True to their promise and in keeping with their spirit of excellent service delivery, the consignment was at our doorstep the very next morning,” he added.

Ndlovu said Zimta was one of the many beneficiaries “of the excellent service and products associated with Interlink, a company that has since been recognised on the global stage”.

“…Interlink Advertising has been dealing with a number of educational institutions across the country, including universities, which do not usually settle for second best service providers,” Ndlovu said.

“We have seen Interlink growing by the day and they have continuously acquired equipment which helps them to produce good quality products within the shortest possible time.

“As a representative of the teaching fraternity in Zimbabwe let me say that we are proud and appreciative when our schools produce job creators and not job seekers. The hallmark of entrepreneurship is to create jobs for the betterment of society.”