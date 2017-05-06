Inn On Rupurara shuts down

Share this article:

HARARE - One of the most beautiful boutique hotels in Nyanga — Inn On Rupurara — has closed its doors and fallen into liquidation due to declining tourists arrivals.

Best of Zimbabwe chairperson Gordon Addams said the closure of Inn On Rupurara was the direct result of a number of years of unprofitable operation, brought about by the substantial decline in tourism in the Eastern Highlands over the past 15 or so years.

“It has become impossible to continue to sustain operations as the supplementary funding that has been inputted during recent years is no longer available. The operating company, Inn On Rupurara, has been placed in liquidation and the matter is now in the hands of…Theresa Grimmel,” he said.

Addams noted that the demise of the hotel, which has been operational for the past 20 years was regrettable.

“…but I don’t need to remind anyone in the trade of the serious situation facing hospitality operators in the Eastern Highlands over a long period of time,” he added.

The latest development comes as the country’s tourism industry is working around the clock to gain lost ground.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) every year hosts the Sanganai World Tourism Fair, the venue alternating between Harare and Bulawayo.

Apart from attending key trade shows in Africa like Indaba, World Travel Market Africa and of course the Magical Kenya Tourism Expo, ZTA also exhibit in the main global tourism fairs like ITB Berlin and WTM in London.

But it is here that buyers find undivided attention as do the sellers, as it is Destination Zimbabwe which is the focus of discussions and trade deals signed.

The arguably best known attraction of Zimbabwe are Victoria Falls of the mighty Zambezi river.

A new airport terminal and an extended runway has put the required infrastructure in place for international flights to land and take off with full loads.

This is something airlines in the past have cited as a reason why they cannot route their services via Victoria Falls and now that the technical facilities are in place it remains to be seen which of the big league carriers will be the first to fly passengers directly there.

Regional flights from for instance Johannesburg continue to bring tourists to see the falls, ranked and rated as among Africa’s top attractions together with the Pyramids of Egypt and their monuments along the Nile, the annual migration of the big herds between the Serengeti and the Masai Mara, the tracking of the highly endangered mountain gorillas in both Uganda and Rwanda and of course Mt. Kilimanjaro, aka the “Roof of Africa”.