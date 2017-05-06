EU Film Festival set for Harare

Share this article:

HARARE - The first ever European Union (EU) Film Festival in Zimbabwe will take place at the Theatre in the Park in Harare from May 16 to 20, barely 10 days after the end of the Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa).

Organised by the EU in partnership with 11 of its member states, the inaugural film festival will screen an assortment of acclaimed film from across Europe.

Head of the European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe Philippe Van Damme is confident that the film festival, which fans will attend for free, will give locals an overview of Europe’s cultural diversity.

“We are very excited to bring this Festival to Zimbabwe and with it some outstanding European movies that will entertain and touch the audience.

“Cinema, however, is not just about entertainment. It is also about the expression of identities, reflecting the state of a society, of a community,” Van Damme said, adding that films reflect Europe’s values.

“And our films are inspired by the core principles of Europe: unity in diversity; cultural, but also linguistic or even ethnic diversity; but unity of values, such as equality and democracy, as well as our social model.”

According to a statement by head of EU Delegation to Zimbabwe, the film festival will present film enthusiasts with vivid pictures of Europe’s societies in their all-encompassing facets and cultures, a wide scope of stories that engage and pay tribute to the common traits of human nature.

“The diversity in narrative will take you from the sweeping streets of Rome, via excursions into Bolivia, New York and Turkey right into the quaint confines of an apartment in Prague and a depressing hotel room in Romania in the 1980s.

“You will meet illustrious and loveable (or less loveable) characters, such as Eddie the Eagle, little Finn who just lost his mother, control freak Erika, and money thief David, who tries to start a new life on the Azores. Eleven screenings, spread out across five days, provide more than 1 000 minutes of entertainment and food for thought,” read part of the statement.

The festival will kick off on May 16 with Almanya, the German award-winning tragicomedy that questions the sense of identity and belonging of Turkish immigrants and their descendants.

The film reflects on the most pressing issues in current Europe: migration and integration. Throughout the five days of the festival, a minimum of two films will be screened every evening.