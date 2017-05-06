Chidzambwa predicts tough game

Share this article:

HARARE - ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa insists his side has a “tough” challenge ahead of them as they prepare for this afternoon’s home clash against Bulawayo City at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Bulawayo City are coming from a 1-2 home defeat at the hands of Triangle in their last match which was their second loss of the season.

Chidzambwa, who watched his side battle to a 1-0 win over struggling Harare City on Monday thanks to Talent Chamboko’s goal, knows they will have their work cut out to come out with maximum points despite playing at home.

“It will be a very difficult match (against Bulawayo City). Their previous results speak for themselves,” Chidzambwa said yesterday.

“They have a good team and a good coach as well. They can hurt any team on a good day and we need to be very focused if we are to come up with a positive result. We are in a league where you can only underestimate your opponents at your own peril.”

ZPC Kariba are coming into this match on a high following back-to-back victories against Shabanie Mine (2-1) and Harare City and Chidzambwa is eager to build on that recent good form.

“We prepared well throughout the week for the match. We always want to play well and produce positive results for the club but football is a funny game,” he said.

“It’s not everything that you expect that go your way but it will be good for us if we can maintain the winning spirit.”

Chidzambwa is pleased with how his team is improving with each game saying: “Basically, this is a relatively new team and I am happy with the progress we have shown so far.

“We seem to be getting better with each game and I hope we maintain that throughout the season.”

Bulawayo City will be desperate to bounce back following their last defeat against Triangle. That win gave Triangle their first set of maximum points this season.

Meanwhile, in other matches set for today Ngezi Platinum Stars will be desperate to return to winning ways when they host Shabanie Mine at Baobab Stadium.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges are winless in their last three matches which saw them lose 1-0 to Yadah, drawing 2-2 with reigning champions CAPS United before last weekend’s 0-1 defeat at the hands of Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

The platinum miners had started the season with three straight wins before their form took a huge dip.

Elsewhere, log leaders Highlanders will be out to consolidate their position at the top of the log when they travel to Ascot Stadium for a date against struggling Chapungu.