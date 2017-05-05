Norton seeks protection order against Mliswa

Share this article:

HARARE - Norton Council has approached the courts seeking a protection order against the town’s legislator Temba Mliswa, whom they accuse of harassing the local authority’s employees.

In an interview with the Daily News this week, the town’s chairperson Precious Mufahore, said the protection order was to bar the former Zanu PF official from getting anywhere near the town’s council offices.

“Mliswa has been a menace to the town ever since he became our MP. He hurls insults at management and even threatens councillors and officials without reason,” she said.

“Some of the things he says are not fit to be published because they are too vulgar and for someone of his stature it is not proper,” Mufahore said, adding that “the application against him was filed on Wednesday”.

She claimed that the demonstration against the local authority that was conducted in April was a plot by Mliswa to tarnish the council’s image.

Mufahore said the town’s councillors have also approached Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere to assist in managing the Mliswa issue.

However, Mliswa said he was unfazed by Mufahore’s claims.

“This latest ploy is a desperate attempt to divert Norton’s attention from demanding proper service delivery. The last kicks of a dying horse,” he said on his Twitter account.