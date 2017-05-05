Grace blasts Chinotimba

Share this article:

HARARE - First Lady Grace Mugabe on Tuesday tore into Zanu PF Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba describing a video he filmed of the critically ill Dick “Cde Chinx” Chingaira as “sick”.

The video of the veteran musician, helplessly lying on his hospital bed, has since gone viral on social media.

It has courted the ire of many Zimbabweans, including Grace’s daughter, Bona, who drew her mother’s attention to the clip.

In the video, Chinotimba is heard asking the liberation war musician whether they were playing good music for him in hospital, with Chingaira battling to reply.

The video came as the Chingaira family has been fending off social media claims that the revolutionary music icon had passed on.

“My daughter was unhappy,” Grace said.

“She said she saw Cde Chinx on you tube….I did not like it. We all get sick and we will all eventually die.”

She added: “Other times we don’t even know that we are sick but only realise after someone is dead. But even your enemies…don’t gloat over your enemy’s misfortune, tomorrow it will become your misfortune.”

“Cde Chinx is someone we love, someone we respect, so when we see other people vachifarisa kudaro hatifare (getting that excited. It saddens us).

“If Cde Chinx was given a choice he would not be in a wheelchair today. Even his lovely wives will not want him in a wheelchair.

“This is actually the time that we pray for each other and feel pity for each other, encouraging them that this happens to everyone and celebrate like this and smile Cde Chinx.

“You are the only one in many people that receives such gifts…” she said.

Owing to his massive contribution to the local music industry, Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) built a house for Chingaira.

“He has never benefited anything from music but just the fame,” Joseph Nyadzayo, Zima chairperson, said.

The Roger Confirm singer once built his house which was razed down during Operation Murambitsvina in 2005.

Grace said her heart bleeds for Chingaira’s misfortune as well as those who continue to have their houses demolished after fully constructing them.

“The authorities that have allowed that to happen should be brought to book… How was that land allocated in the first place,” she queried.