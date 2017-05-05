Chitembwe not worried

Share this article:

HARARE - CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is not worried by the Harare derby cancellation just a few days before they travel to Egypt to face Zamalek in the African Champions League.

Makepekepe were scheduled to take on Dynamos this Sunday but the match was postponed to a later date due to the unavailability of a venue.

The National Sports Stadium is booked for a church service this weekend while the new natural grass playing surface at Rufaro Stadium is not yet ready.

Chitembwe, however, feels the calling off of the Harare derby is a blessing in disguise since it gives some of his injured players a rest ahead of the trip to Egypt to face the White Knights.

“I don’t think the cancellation of the derby (against Dynamos) will have any impact on our game against Zamalek because, seriously, playing week in week out is not really important,” Chitembwe told the Daily News.

“What’s important is how we prepare. We keep on preparations positive for our game against Zamalek and so far we have no complaints at all.

“If anything, the players are in good shape and looking forward to the match.

“Hopefully, some of our players who have been carrying injuries like Tafadzwa Rusike will fully recover in time. He (Rusike) has since started training and we are assessing him.”

Makepekepe were last in action last weekend when they romped to a 4-0 win over struggling Chapungu at the National Sports Stadium.

The Green Machine were pitted in a tough Group B alongside five-time champions Zamalek of Egypt, 2015 finalists USM Alger of Algeria and Al-Ahli Tripoli of Libya.

The White Knights are always a difficult opponent especially on home turf at the Cairo International Stadium, a venue where their fans come in huge numbers to fill the 75 000-seater facility.