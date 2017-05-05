Castle Tankard roars to life

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimdancehall heavyweight Winky D and rising afro-fusion artiste Andy Muridzo will be the star entertainers at the Castle Tankard tomorrow at Borrowdale Racecourse.

The two music stars will be part of a sizzling entertainment that also includes HKD boss Freeman, Judgement Yard and DJ El-Roy.

Delta Beverages marketing manager Patricia Murambinda has described the 2017 Castle Tankard as “one not to miss.”

“The Castle Tankard Horse Racing Event is the first ever sponsored horse race in Africa and it is no exaggeration that it remains the most prestigious horse race in Zimbabwe.

“Castle Lager’s relationship with horse racing dates to around 1904, when the Castle brand first played a significant role as an advertiser,” Murambinda said, adding that various prizes will be on offer at the event.

“For the first time, ever, consumers of Castle Lager will participate in a promotion named the Castle Tankard Experience and get a chance to win one of 20 Castle Tankard Experience packages valued at $1 000 each for them and their partner.

“The package includes two nights for two at the Meikles Hotel, an Edgars voucher worth $500, VIP access to the Castle Tankard event and $100 worth of betting coupons.

“All they must do is to purchase the 375ml pint of Castle Lager and collect four crowns marked underneath P4P and seal these in an entry envelop provided and deposit in redemption boxes in participating outlets.

“To add to the excitement the mid promotion draw for the Pint 4 Pint promotion will be held at the Castle Tankard event on May 6 at the Borrowdale Race Course. The prizes for the mid promotion draw are as follows first prize $5 000, second prize $3 000 and third prize $2 000 and $500 consolation prizes to five winners,” she said.

Tuku meets Winky D

Music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi will share the stage with Zimdancehall icon on the ZOL Main stage at the Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) tonight.

The event, which was originally scheduled for 10 pm, will now take place at 7:15 pm. The Tuku-Winky D concert swapped places with that of Ghanaian music star Rocky Dawuni.

Tonight’s gig, the flagship one for local artistes at this year’s Hifa, follows the two music stars’ collaboration on the hit Panorawadza Moyo. They are expected to collaborate on several songs on the ZOL Main stage tonight.

Apart from Tuku and Winky, other local artistes featuring in this year’s edition of Hifa include rising star Bryan K, Afro-fusion star Victor Kunonga, jazz artistes Tinashe and Vee Mukarati, dub poet Albert Nyathi, Zim hip-hop star Mc Chita, the Zimbabwe College of Music Band, Prince Edward Jazz Band as well as the Harare International School Band.

Play on vengeful woman premieres at Hifa

Finding Temeraire, a play about a woman who comes back to confront her lover of some 20 years, premieres at the Hifa tonight.

The play, written by New Zealand- based playwright Stanley Makuwe and to be produced and directed by Escape director Agnieszka Piotrowska, will be showcased at Reps Theatre from tonight until Sunday.

Piotrowska is confident that the play, which revolves around talented actress Charmaine Mujeri and the award-winning Eddie Sandifolo, will leave a lasting impact at Zimbabwe’s biggest arts event.

“I have always wanted to work with Makuwe and so was delighted when he asked me to direct Finding Temeraire. It is powerful and the performances by Charmaine and Eddie are amazing. It is such an incredible treat to see these super-talented performers develop and grow,” she said.

Sinach set to rock NSS

Nigerian international singer Sinach will share the stage with a number of local and international artistes on Sunday at Christ Embassy leader Pastor Chris’ maiden crusade in Harare set for the National Sports Stadium (NSS).

Other artistes set to perform include Chris Shalom, Ada, T Sharp, Israel Strong, Martin Pike, Eben, Frank Edward, Flem B, Judith Gurura and Munyaradzi Machingauta.

Macheso dates Centenary

Sungura supremo Alick Macheso will perform at Club Changaz in Centenary tonight before performing at Tippaz Bar and Night Club in Shamva tomorrow.

On Sunday, the Tafadzwa hit maker will headline a family show scheduled for Zebra Village in Mbare, Harare.

Sulu back at Jazz 24/7

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu is performing at Jazz 24/7 in Harare tonight.