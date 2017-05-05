Akbay wants more from Bosso players

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Highlanders coach Erol Akbay believes his team is not playing the kind of football he expects them to display despite topping the Castle Lager Premiership log standings.

Bosso top the log with 12 points from five games while Black Rhinos are in second place with 10 points from the same number of games.

The Bulawayo giants assumed control of top spot following their 1-0 win over Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium last weekend.

“They play good football but not the way that I actually want,” the Dutchman said at his weekly press conference yesterday.

“If you witnessed how we played with Bulawayo City; that’s how we want to play football. You know the one touch football, defending well with all other departments complementing each other.

“Unfortunately, one thing is you can’t play good football every time but I will be happy if we can play about 60 percent of our games like that.”

Highlanders travel to Gweru this weekend to take on struggling Chapungu at Ascot Stadium and Akbay warned his charges not to underestimate their opponents.

The Gweru-based side anchor the log with only two points and go into tomorrow’s game following a heavy loss to champions CAPS United last week.

“They (Chapungu) lost 4-0 to CAPS United last week so they have to make sure they don’t lose again 4-0 against us,” Akbay said.

“That’s why I think it’s a very difficult game for us because we are going to play a wounded team and they are going to be aggressive against us.

“Every team and every coach wants to beat Highlanders; that’s where they upgrade their CVs.

“We are always under pressure because we are a big club; every team wants to beat us and we know that all we have to do is to win our games, we don’t have a choice.”

The Bulawayo giants will be without defender Honest Moyo, who is suspended after he accumulated three yellow cards.

Bosso will welcome the return of speedy striker Gabriel Nyoni, who had been sidelined by an injury.

Akbay also confirmed they have secured the work permits of two of their three new foreign signings.

Bosso have signed Manuel Obiang Esono Buale of Equatorial Guinea and the DR Congo duo of Tambwe Kalunga and Yves Ebabali but Akbay refused to reveal who of the three is still waiting for his papers to be regularised.

Tomorrow

ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo City (Nyamhunga), Tsholotsho v Harare City (Dulivhadzimu), Ngezi Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Baobab), Chapungu v Highlanders (Ascot), Bantu Rovers v Yadah FC (Luveve)

Sunday

Chicken Inn v How Mine (Luveve), FC Platinum v Hwange (Maglas), Triangle v Black Rhinos (Gibbo)