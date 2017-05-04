Soul Jah Love to perform tonight

Vasco Chaya  •  4 May 2017 11:14AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Love, pictured, who has captured the nation’s imagination with his latest hit Pamamonya Ipapo, will perform at the City Sports Bar in Harare tonight.

Soul Jah Love will be part of the weekly Afribbean Nights Show which was created last year to promote reggae and dancehall.

City Sports Bar manager Mathias Bangure has described hosting Soul Jah Love as a “major coup.”

“Soul Jah Love is the man of the moment and that is why we have invited him to perform by public demand,” Bangure said.

The Zimdancehall star’s song Pamamonya Ipapo is without doubt the hit of the moment for the Highfield-born musician. The song has inspired many jokes on social media.

Many upstart musicians have also come up with their own renditions of the hit which have also taken the country by storm.

Pamamonya Ipapo is not the first saying from the controversial Zimdancehall artiste to go viral. His chant Hauite Hauite, generally used to express gratitude has also become part of street lingo.

