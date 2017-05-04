'Rich Kid' pays $20k for Lungu hat

Share this article:

LUSAKA - A 23-year-old Lusaka youth shocked people last Friday after he outbid everyone to buy Zambian President Lungu’s bow hat for K185 000 – $20 000.

The ‘rich kid’, Munir Zulu – who bought the hat a ‘Meet the President Gala Dinner’ – said he paid the hefty price because he loves Lungu’s party, the Patriotic Front (PF).

Zulu, who lists his occupation on his social media profiles as a Contractor and Proprietor of Shareek General Dealers, said he considers Lungu as his mentor and he wanted to help the party reorganise its youth wing.

Lungu helped Zulu fit into his new addition to the wardrobe, as diners cheered on.

Asked why he parted with such a huge sum for a mere hat, Zulu said: “It is going to a good cause, growing our youth wing is very vital for the party to stand strong. I must admit I was very impressed with the way the youth organisers put the whole event together and I was compelled to contribute to its cause.”

“This hat is my precious souvenir, it goes on my head, I actually feel like I have the President’s mind whispering in my ears when I wear it,” he added.

“Am so grateful to all those that supported my bid to buy the hat at the auction. It was not easy but for the love of pf we had to do it. To those that came with strong competition I say thanks for the good fight but we all green at the end of the day,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

He added, “So proud to wear it especially that Eagle one he had to give to me. I am Proud to be a youth and extremely humbled to be PF.”

“Lungu is my mentor, his tenacity his humble stature is very admirable, he is a great leader… I want to strive and emulate him,” he said.

Meanwhile, some PF insiders have revealed that Zulu is in fact State House Political Adviser Kaizer Zulu’s young brother and is normally used to front Kaizer’s many businesses.

“What we know is that the boy was just used on the night because the entire auction was stage managed to impress the Boss (President Lungu). So that was Kaizer’s money in reality,” the source said.