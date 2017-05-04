Mafikizolo attracts full house

Share this article:

HARARE - Whenever Mafikizolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza claim that Zimbabwe is their second home -as they have often done in recent years-this should never be dismissed as on-stage banter.

The South African group has regularly performed in Zimbabwe over the past four years but this appears not to have dimmed interest in their music.

On Friday night at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), the charming duo proved naysayers wrong by attracting a full house despite the serious cash challenges that have hit Zimbabwe hard.

It is possible that their recent collaboration with local favourite Jah Prayzah on the track “Sendekera” played a major part in wooing music fans to the HICC. Many fans possibly turned up enchanted by the prospect of seeing Jah Prayzah and Mafikizoloperforming their duet for the first time on Zimbabwean soil.

But whatever the reason for the bumper crowd, it was a sight that must have left local artistes, who regularly struggle to attract scores of fans, wondering where they get it wrong and why local is not lekker for Zimbabwean music fans.

Obviously heartened by the thunderous crowd, Mafikizolo delivered a fairly good performance. In my opinion though, it was not a mind-blowing one. This must be down to the fact that I have seen them perform several times in Harare over the past four years and as such it is not surprising that their set has become a bit predictable. Like they say familiarity breeds contempt!

To be fair to the popular South African stars, who changed their stage attire twice during the show, they gave it their all and had the crowd eating out of their palms. Celebrating as they were 20 years in music, Mafikizolo performed several of their old hits including club bangers like Emlanjeni, Ndihamba Nawe and Udakwa Njalo.

As expected they also unleashed the crowd’s favourite “Khona” as well as their latest single “Kucheza” which was produced by DJ Maphorisa.

Local favourite Jah Prayzah did not do much wrong on the night. He performed most his hits including Mdhara Vachauya, Watora Mari, Eriza and Seke.

Predictably, the highlight of his set was when he was joined on stage by Mafikizolo to perform Sendekera. By public demand, they had to perform the song several times much to the delight of the animated crowd.

My only gripe with the Uzumba-born artiste is his tendency to have to have big breaks in between songs which deprive his performances of much-needed continuity and fluidity.

The local artistes on the bill –Alexio, Cindy and Andy Muridzo-gave good accounts of themselves. The Derira singer, in particular, brought the house down when he performed popular Jamaican reggae and dancehall tracks in addition to his songs like Chidhafu Dhunda.