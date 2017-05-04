Hifa sizzles despite sound glitch

Dakarai Mashava  •  4 May 2017 11:17AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - For the past 18 years, the Harare International Festival of Arts (Hifa) has deservedly earned a reputation as a stickler for time and order.

But on Tuesday night it did not go according to script for Zimbabwe’s biggest arts event.

The festival’s opening show, a new-look collaboration of southern African musicians known as Mahube, which was directed by multi-award-winning Steve Dyer and his son Bokani, started about 45 minutes late due to a technical glitch.

The uncharacteristic slip-up, however, could not take the gloss off a truly wonderful show. Once the concert started, the long delay — by Hifa standards — was quickly forgotten by the crowd.

Mahube, which was part of the first Hifa in 1999, bounced back this year with a new-look line-up that included an ensemble that included music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, Steve Dyer (South Africa), Botswana-based Bokani (piano and keyboards), Mozambican songstress Xixel Langa as well as South Africans Siya Makuzeni (vocals and trombone), Mbuso Khoza (vocals) and Cameron Ward on lead guitar.

Zimbabwe was well-represented in the revived Mahube in the form of Hope Masike (mbira and vocals), Josh Meck (bass guitar), Sam Mataure (drums) and Othnell “Mangoma” Moyo on percussion.

The beautifully-choreographed show also featured several local dancers and dance groups namely Dance Trust of Zimbabwe/ National Ballet of Zimbabwe, Breakthrough Productions, Jerahuni Movement Factory, M & M Dance Factory, AfriKera Arts Trust and Zimboys Acrobats.

Dyer, who led a band called Southern Freeway in Zimbabwe in the early 1990s before relocating to his homeland, South Africa in 1993, kicked off the show with one of his old hits before his compatriot Khoza — a well-travelled jazz musician — sent the fairly big audience into a trance with his haunting voice.

The three female musicians on the bill refused to be outdone. Makuzeni, who was named Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz last year, justified her billing with a polished performance of three songs including her remake of the late Miriam Makeba’s hit Pata Pata.

Mozambican energy god Langa also wowed the crowd with intricate dance moves but there was no way she was going to outperform Hope Masike who had the benefit of home advantage.

Masike sent the crowd into delirium with the hit Ndire Ndire after which she teamed up with Tuku to perform the song Hondo.

But the highlight of the night as expected belonged to old master of song —Tuku. He signed off the night in spectacular fashion with a performance of his old hit Ziwere much to the delight of the fans who sang along with him throughout his performance.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely