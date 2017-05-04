Chiyangwa leaves for Egypt

Share this article:

HARARE - Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa yesterday left for Egypt where he is set to attend a ceremony to honour and welcome new president Ahmad Ahmad at the Caf headquarters in Cairo today.

The event in Egypt will also see the Arab Champions League draw being held at the monumental pyramids site tomorrow.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino is also expected to grace the two occasions.

Speaking during a kit donation ceremony to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday, Chiyangwa said he will take the opportunity to seek more synergies for the local game.

The police teams around the country will receive soccer balls, boots, goal nets, shin pads, goalkeepers’ gloves and various other equipment.

“We’ve got several tiers of our support programme; it is influenced more on the support that we are getting as Zifa but we cannot store this equipment and its better that we dispatch them to the needy areas as they come in,” the Zifa boss said.

“In this case we got the support for women clubs and we distributed and now we have other sources that sent us other support equipment which we have now decided to distribute among the uniformed forces then we have the other coming specifically for the grassroots programme which the minister and Fifa president discussed for 8 000 clubs. This evening (yesterday) I travel out to Egypt to simply go and push for more Zimbabwean support and other activities that can come this side in our endeavour to cover up or to catch up in terms of being side-lined- the leadership that we had wasn’t as astute or smart and aggressive.

“The years we wasted with tired leadership led us to where we are now and that is why I want to flood the whole country with football activities so that we can catch up with what we were supposed to be in the past years.”

ZRP commissioner responsible for operations Mekia Tanyanyiwa praised the Zifa president for the kind gesture.

“We are very excited with your vision and I know that we are going to excel as an organisation and as a country,” Tanyanyiwa said yesterday.