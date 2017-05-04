Boxing judge Mukondiwa over the moon

Share this article:

HARARE - Local boxing official Patrick Mukondiwa is on cloud nine after he recently took part in two IBO-sanctioned tournaments in South Africa.

With little boxing taking place in Zimbabwe due to lack of funding as promoters struggle to stage bouts, Mukondiwa is pleased that he is still flying the national flag high on the continent.

The former Zimbabwe Boxing Board of Control secretary first travelled to South Africa in May where he was a judge during the IBO Junior Bantam Weight world title fight between Gedion Buthelezi and Angel Alves of Mexico.

The South African retained his belt with a convincing points decision win over Aviles at Kempton Park Indoor Sports Centre.

The judges’ scores were 119-109, 118-10 and 115-113 in favour of Buthelezi.

Mukondiwa was back across the Limpopo last weekend to be one of the three judges in the IBO world flyweight title fight between South African Moruthi Mthalane against Genesis Libranza of the Philippines.

Once again, it was the South African Mthalane, who retained his title when he stopped Libranza in the fourth round at the Wembley Indoor Arena in Johannesburg last Friday night.

“As you might know the IBO is one of the biggest bodies in boxing at the moment; as you might know; the recently crowned world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of England is an IBO champion,” Mukondiwa told the Daily News.

“Even Manny Pacquiao is a former IBO champion, even our own local champion Charles Manyuchi is also rated by the IBO so this is a big deal for me to represent the country at such enormous tournaments.

“It’s good for me, it’s good for the country and it’s also good for local boxing because it shows that we do not only have good boxers in Zimbabwe but there are also officials that are off international standard.”

Mukondiwa said he is hoping to get more appointments to handle more international title fights in the future.

“I’m getting a lot of exposure by attending these tournaments and I’m sure my performance is up to standard because of the fact that such bodies like the IBO keep on requesting me to officiate at their fights,” he said.

“I’m also a fully qualified referee as well so I just hope to get more appointments whether as a judge or a referee.”