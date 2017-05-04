Bosso unveil new CEO

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Highlanders finally put to rest speculation surrounding Ndumiso Gumede’s successor when the club appointed Nhlanhla Dube as their new chief executive officer.

Gumede left the club after he was initially suspended from all football activities by the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) last year.

Although his suspension was later lifted, Gumede left Bosso for good after reaching retirement age.

Dube is, however, not new to the club as he once served as a committee member from 2002 to 2003 as well as secretary general from 2004 to 2005.

His appointment marks his return into football administration after he had briefly taken up politics where he held several positions at the Welshman Ncube-led MDC.

Bosso acting chairperson Morden Ngwenya said Dube was the right calibre of candidate required to fill the void left by Gumede.

“He is a man with corporate experience, international that is and he did that at an executive level. He was a marketer and since we were looking for a marketing person to grow our brand as Highlanders and unlock the brand, he is the best person we thought could lead us to Zion,” Ngwenya said.

Ngwenya said among Dube’s duties are general administration, branding, marketing, sponsorship merchandise design and sourcing, fundraising, staff and player contracts.

The Bosso supremo also took the opportunity to dismiss claims the board had imposed Dube on the executive without going through a proper recruitment exercise.

“May I hasten to say this appointment was done above board; there was an article which indicated that the executive was under duress to appoint Dube,” Ngwenya said.

“The constitution guides us and as a result the appointment was above board.”

In his first speech as Bosso CEO, Dube said he was humbled to be back at the country’s oldest and one of the best supported clubs.

“I would like to pay tribute to the executive and the board for this opportunity to serve again as articulated by the acting club chair,” Dube said.

“I am not new to the club but I am new to the position I am in now. I have served in an elected position in the past.

“I have been here as committee member, as secretary general, I had my learning as an executive member and as an instructor of football administrators alongside my other co-instructors such as Kennedy Ndebele, Jonathan Mashingaidze and others.”

Dube said he was confident that his wealth of experience in the corporate sector was going to help him in his new position to improve the affairs at the financially-strapped Bulawayo giants.