Apama Styles warms up to technology

HARARE - Comical dancer Apama Styles has been pleasantly surprised by the manner in which a video clip of him on the dance floor has gone viral on social media.

The way the video, which was shot by a fan using a smart phone in Ngezi last week has been widely shared by Zimbabweans at home and in the diaspora, has made Apama Styles appreciate the power of social media.

“Until someone sent me that video clip via WhatsApp, I had never realised how social media can be a powerful tool that artistes like me can exploit.

“Everything has a beginning and I feel this is the right time for me to conquer the world as the Internet knows no boundaries. Thanks to this video Zimbabweans all over the world are suddenly realising how talented I am. Fans should expect more video clips of mine on social media,” the comical dancer, whose real name is David Machowa said.

Apama Styles is confident that his brand will go a notch higher if he aggressively uses information and communication technology.

“My performances are comic and as such they appeal to all age groups. This is the reason why I usually get opportunities to perform throughout the week unlike other artistes.

“I usually perform at events such as weddings, graduation parties, and corporate functions. I also perform regularly in night clubs. I am fairly popular but I am confident I have the capacity to become an even bigger brand,” he said.

Despite his immense talent as an entertainer, Apama Styles still plays second fiddle to fellow dancers like Bev and Zoey. Some arts critics have attributed his failure to propel his brand to new heights to the fact that he his fingers are in too many pies.

Apama Styles is the founder of the Mr Ugly pageant which commenced in 2012.

The pageant was dominated by William Masvinu until last year when he was dethroned by Mison Sere.

But Apama Styles doesn’t agree that his role at Mr Ugly is undermining his dance career.

“I am very professional. I have an office in Ruwa that runs all my projects while I focus on my arts career,” he said.

He added that he is making “a decent amount of money” despite the tough economic situation prevailing in the country.

“I do make money out of what I do and the fact that I have a 12-member-band means that things are fairly fine, I cannot complain,” Apama Styles told the Daily News on Sunday.