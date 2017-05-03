Zifa lifts Chizuzu suspension

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare City official Hope Chizuzu is now free to partake in football activities after his suspension was lifted by the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) yesterday.

Chizuzu was in March this year provisionally suspended by the association after he was accused of bringing the game into disrepute by insulting Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa.

Acting Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse yesterday wrote to Chizuzu informing him of the decision.

“Zifa wishes to advise that, following a decision by the Zifa president . . . Chiyangwa, your suspension from all football activities has been lifted with immediate effect,” read Mamutse’s letter.

The lifting of the suspension came after Chizuzu had apologised to Chiyangwa and the rest of the Zifa board.

“Following several meetings between you and me over the issue of the ban, please forward my sincerest apologies to . . . Chiyangwa, whom I injured through my utterances,” Chizuzu said in a letter addressed to Zifa vice president Omega Sibanda.

“It has come to my attention during those meetings with you about the issue that I was wrong and my conduct brought the person of Zifa president and the association he leads, into some serious disrepute.

“I humbly ask you, . . . president, to accept my apology and extend the same to the Zifa board. As a football person, I accept responsibility for my actions. By copy of this letter, please accept my apology and forgive me and restore my status quo, so that I can continue to serve football. I love the game so much and support the association in their endeavour to make Zimbabwe football better.”

In their letter of expulsion to Chizuzu, Zifa said: “In terms of Article 34 (n) of the Zifa constitution, you are forthwith provisionally dismissed from all association football roles and activities administered under the Fifa and Zifa statutes, subject to confirmation of your expulsion by the Zifa Congress in terms of Article 36(1) of the Zifa constitution.”