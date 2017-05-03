Mujuru's NPP elects Byo leadership

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - The Joice Mujuru-led National People’s Party (NPP) has elected 11 representatives for its national executive council and top six Bulawayo provincial executive positions.

The election — held over the weekend in Bulawayo — came a month after the first attempt to hold it was aborted following violent scenes.

It saw many new faces come into the picture, replacing those who were part of the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) on an interim basis.

Esnath Bulayani, who was the interim provincial chair for two-and-a-half years, passed the baton of Bulawayo main provincial chair (PC) to Fidelis Gwebu.

“I am now the new PC following the election,” Gwebu told the Daily News, adding that “however, I cannot say much at this stage since we are still waiting to be sworn in probably this coming weekend”.

Nqobizitha Madlela took over as the vice PC from veteran politician Albert Mhlanga while Winnie Moyo took over from Fikile Dube, as the party secretary-general.

The election came after the party last month elected its national top six — Dzikamai Mavhaire as the national chair, Gift Nyandoro as secretary-general, Wilbert Mubaiwa as the treasurer while John Mvundura and Samuel Sipepa Nkomo deputise Mujuru.

The NPP is set to hold its inaugural convention on a date yet to announced, to select a substantive leadership ahead of the 2018 elections.

Under the NPP constitution, a national executive council comprising the president, vice presidents, party chairpersons, secretary-general and treasurer will be the highest decision-making body.

Since Mujuru’s fallout with Zimbabwe People First and its leaders — Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa — two months ago, and the subsequent launch of the NPP, she has been building party structures and trying to woo supporters in preparation for next year’s poll.