'Man strikes wife with axe'

Tarisai Machakaire  •  3 May 2017 12:24PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - An Epworth man has been dragged to court after he allegedly locked his wife up before striking her with an axe after finding her with a male workmate in their matrimonial house.

John Nyadzombe, 31, of Belapezi Farm, was denied bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza yesterday.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court because he faces a third schedule offence of attempted murder.

The complainant is his 23-year-old wife, Chipo Ranjisi.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on April 29 this year, Nyadzombe returned home around at 7pm and found his wife sitting with a male counterpart she works with at Mbare Musika in the house.

The court heard that Nyadzombe suspected that the unidentified man was his wife’s lover and chased him out before locking the doors and remained with Ranjisi.

It was alleged that in a fit of rage, Nadzombe pulled an axe that was under their bed and struck his wife once on the cheek.

When he was about to strike her again, Ranjisi blocked the axe with her palm and was hit just behind the neck.

Ranjisi screamed for help and was rescued by neighbours who also effected a citizen arrest on Nyadzombe and dragged him to Epworth Police Station.

The court heard that Ranjisi sustained deep cuts on her face and neck, and was referred to Parirenyatwa hospital.

She was later discharged, but a medical affidavit has not been compiled.

The blood-stained axe used by Nyadzombe is set to be produced by the State as an exhibit during trial.

Comments (1)

i do not condone violence against at all,but i am of the opinion that some women actually invite yhis violence for themselves.If you are no longer interested in your husband just get divorced peacefully rather than trying to show him that you can get hooked up with other men whilst you are still married to your husband.Some do it as a way of fixing the husband but the end is always tragic.Even to a husband that you think is a damn wit(bharanzi).Pamukadzi kana bharanzi rinovava zvisingaite, worse when a women brings a boyfriend to the matrimonal house. so women take heed.Tangai marambana first then you can do as you wish with your body.

Janana wa Bikaz - 3 May 2017

