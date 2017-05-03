'Man strikes wife with axe'

Share this article:

HARARE - An Epworth man has been dragged to court after he allegedly locked his wife up before striking her with an axe after finding her with a male workmate in their matrimonial house.

John Nyadzombe, 31, of Belapezi Farm, was denied bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza yesterday.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court because he faces a third schedule offence of attempted murder.

The complainant is his 23-year-old wife, Chipo Ranjisi.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on April 29 this year, Nyadzombe returned home around at 7pm and found his wife sitting with a male counterpart she works with at Mbare Musika in the house.

The court heard that Nyadzombe suspected that the unidentified man was his wife’s lover and chased him out before locking the doors and remained with Ranjisi.

It was alleged that in a fit of rage, Nadzombe pulled an axe that was under their bed and struck his wife once on the cheek.

When he was about to strike her again, Ranjisi blocked the axe with her palm and was hit just behind the neck.

Ranjisi screamed for help and was rescued by neighbours who also effected a citizen arrest on Nyadzombe and dragged him to Epworth Police Station.

The court heard that Ranjisi sustained deep cuts on her face and neck, and was referred to Parirenyatwa hospital.

She was later discharged, but a medical affidavit has not been compiled.

The blood-stained axe used by Nyadzombe is set to be produced by the State as an exhibit during trial.