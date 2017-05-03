Man fined for stealing cheese

Bernard Chiketo  •  3 May 2017 12:32PM  •  0 comments

MUTARE - A 30-year-old Harare man has been slapped with a $20 fine for stealing less than two dollars’ worth of cheese from a local supermarket.

Edwin Mukarakate of Epworth was convicted on his own plea of guilt by magistrate Perseverance Makala.

He was being charged with theft as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act chapter 9:23.

It was the State’s case that Mukarakate stole two pieces of cheese — valued at $1,67 — from Spar Supermarket Mutare on April 30 at around 1345 hours.

He picked the cheese from the cold deli shelf and put it in his jacket before trying to exit the shop.

This was under the watchful eye of Douglas Swoswe, who was monitoring the CCTV camera footage from the control room, who then rushed and intercepted him as he walked out of the supermarket.

The two pieces of cheese fell as Mukarakate tried to resist arrest.

Mukarakate, who was coming back into the country from seeing his in-laws in Mozambique, said he was hungry and dropped into the shop to have something to eat on his way to Harare.

Fletcher Karombe was prosecuting.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely