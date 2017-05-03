Man fined for stealing cheese

Share this article:

MUTARE - A 30-year-old Harare man has been slapped with a $20 fine for stealing less than two dollars’ worth of cheese from a local supermarket.

Edwin Mukarakate of Epworth was convicted on his own plea of guilt by magistrate Perseverance Makala.

He was being charged with theft as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act chapter 9:23.

It was the State’s case that Mukarakate stole two pieces of cheese — valued at $1,67 — from Spar Supermarket Mutare on April 30 at around 1345 hours.

He picked the cheese from the cold deli shelf and put it in his jacket before trying to exit the shop.

This was under the watchful eye of Douglas Swoswe, who was monitoring the CCTV camera footage from the control room, who then rushed and intercepted him as he walked out of the supermarket.

The two pieces of cheese fell as Mukarakate tried to resist arrest.

Mukarakate, who was coming back into the country from seeing his in-laws in Mozambique, said he was hungry and dropped into the shop to have something to eat on his way to Harare.

Fletcher Karombe was prosecuting.