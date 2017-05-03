FC Platinum, Rhinos share spoils

Share this article:

HARARE - Black Rhinos coach Sternford ‘‘Stix’’ Mutizwa is convinced his team is in the right direction despite missing the chance to move top of the Castle Lager Premiership after wasting several chances against FC Platinum yesterday.

Chauya Chipembere had numerous chances to seal a memorable victory but were let down by their forward Lot Chiwunga.

The result might just be proof of the resilience Mutizwa has instilled at Rhinos, who won 0-1 at Chicken Inn six days ago and are now second on the log table after picking up 10 points in their first five matches.

“I think a draw was a fair result but we were supposed to win this game,” Mutizwa said after the match.

“We created but missed a lot of chances. We need to go and work on our finishing. I am happy that my boys are improving with each game and we are looking forward to the next match.

“So far so good for us. It’s a pity we missed a lot of chances without taking anything away from FC Platinum but we had better chances than them.”

Mutizwa added that they are aiming at emulating the yesteryear Rhinos side which won the league title back in 1984 and 1987.

“I think if we keep up the same level, we can manage to match up with the yesteryear Black Rhinos side,” he said.

“They cannot really match the yesteryear players but we are trying each day to work hard so that we can emulate the yesteryear players.”

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was also concerned with his team’s failure to convert chances that came their way.

“I think we had some good chances but just like any other coach we would have wanted to collect maximum points but drew and we have to accept it,” Mapeza said.

“I think our biggest challenge is that we are creating chances but we are failing finish them off. I think from the number of matches it appears a difficult season. But we are looking organised apart from the final third.”