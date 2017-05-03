Dynamos press for 'unfit' Rufaro Stadium

Share this article:

HARARE - Dynamos last night made last-ditch attempts to ensure that the Harare derby goes ahead this weekend as they pleaded with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to have the match staged at Rufaro Stadium.

Lloyd Mutasa’s Dynamos are scheduled to host bitter rivals CAPS United this weekend in the first edition of the Harare derby for the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership season.

With the match hanging in the balance due to a venue crisis, the Glamour Boys, however, are pressing for their match to be staged at Rufaro Stadium despite Zifa insisting that the venue is not yet ready to host matches as there is still some work to be done on the new pitch.

Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera was yesterday hopeful they might get some good news with the game going ahead this weekend.

“From what we have heard; Rufaro will be only ready on a later date but we are praying that we might be allowed to play there this weekend,” Marechera said.

“This is one of our biggest games where we generate a lot of revenue so we need to tread carefully on how we move forward.”

DeMbare had hoped to use the National Sports Stadium (NSS) to host the match but the venue is already booked to host a church crusade this weekend.

The Harare giants normally stage their home matches at Rufaro Stadium but the venue is not ready for use — a development which has forced all Harare teams to use the NSS since the start of the season.

The Harare City Council recently removed the artificial turf to make way for a new natural pitch that is still not ready to host matches and is also yet to get a green light from the Zifa First Instances Body which inspected the stadium last week.

Another major problem facing the league is the fact that CAPS United are taking part in the African Champions League this year.

If the game is postponed, the PSL will find it hard to secure another free weekend to fixture the Harare derby due to CAPS’ commitments in Africa.

Makepekepe, who already have another outstanding fixture against ZPC Kariba, begin their Group B campaign with a trip to Cairo, Egypt to face Zamalek on the weekend of May 12-14.

“We have been in communication with the home team (Dynamos) for the entire part of the day trying to find a solution,” PSL chief executive officer Kenny Ndebele said last night.

“At the moment, we have not found a way forward, we will probably reach a conclusion by tomorrow (today).”

If the match is postponed, DeMbare will have to wait a little longer before they can cash in on a possible huge derby pay cheque.